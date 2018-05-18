Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 01/05/2018 à 11:53.
Modéré le 01/05/2018 à 11:53.
Du clip pour At The Gates - 01/05 11:53
At The Gates a lâché la semaine dernière son nouveau clip, pour "Daggers of black haze" tiré de To drink from the night itself prévu pour le 18 mai. [plus d'infos]
At the Gates
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
- Century Media (221 hits)
Der widerstand
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires