Infos précédentes :
- The Contortionist à Paname en juin
- The Contortionist retourne sur terre
- The Contorsionist clairvoyant en studio
- L'absolution de The Contorsionist
- The Contortionist clairvoyant en septembre
- The Contortionist en studio
- Periphery en France en mai
- L'Intuition de The Contortionist
- Streaming du jour : The Room Colored Charlatan
The Contortionist feront une escale exclusive en France à Paris cet été le 27 juin au Backstage. [plus d'infos]
LP : Clairvoyant
Label : eOne Music
Godspeed
Reimagined
Clairvoyant
The center
Absolve
Relapse
Return to earth
Monochrome (Pensive)
06/23 Dover, UK - The Booking Hall
06/24 Dessell, BEL - Graspop Metal Meeting
06/26 Haarlem, NET - Patronaat
06/27 Paris, FRA - Backstage
06/28 Cologne, GER - MTC
06/29 Munich, GER - Backstage Club
06/30 Milan, ITA - Dissonance Festival
07/01 Budapest, HUN - A38
07/04 Berlin, GER - Musick and Frieden
07/06 Newark, UK - Tech Fest
07/07 Glasgow, UK - The Cathouse
07/08 Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
07/09 Birmingham, UK - Asylum
07/10 Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
07/11 London, UK - Underworld
07/13 Viveiro, ESP - Resurrection Fest
