Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 18/04/2018 à 11:28.
Steven Wilson - Hand. Cannot. Erase.Steven Wilson en docu - 18/04 11:28

Steven Wilson a lâché un mini-docu sur sa récente tournée en support de To the bone... [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Steven Wilson - To the bone
Steven Wilson
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 18/08/2017
To the bone
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page