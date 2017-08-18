Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 18/04/2018 à 11:28.
Modéré le 18/04/2018 à 11:28.
Steven Wilson en docu - 18/04 11:28
Steven Wilson a lâché un mini-docu sur sa récente tournée en support de To the bone... [plus d'infos]
Steven Wilson
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International
- Caroline International: Site officiel (34 hits)
To the bone
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires