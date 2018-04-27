A.I.R.MadhouseEvil twinMedusaBlood eagle wingsFight 'em 'til you can'tBe all, end allBreathe lightningAmong the livingCaught in a moshOne worldI am the lawA skeleton in the closetEfilnikufesin (N.F.L.)A.D.I./Horror of it allIndiansImitation of lifeAntisocia" (Reprise de