Arithmophobia (live from Phoenix)

Tempting time (live from Nashville)

Ectogenesis (live from San Antonio)

Cognitive contortions (live from Denver)

Tooth & claw (live from Seattle)

Nephele (live from Detroit)

Physical education (live from Philadelphia)

The brain dance (live from Dallas)

Private visions of the world (live from Salt Lake City)

Ka$cade (live from Providence)

Inner assassins (live from Los Angeles)

The woven web (live from Portland)

CAFO (live from Las Vegas)