Animal As Leaders 1AAL Live 2017 - 17/04 17:19

Les Animals As Leaders vont sortir un album live fin juillet chez Sumerian, Live 2017. Un petit teaser est disponible. [plus d'infos]

Animals As Leaders
Live : Live 2017
Label : Sumerian Records Date de sortie : 07/2018
Arithmophobia (live from Phoenix)
Tempting time (live from Nashville)
Ectogenesis (live from San Antonio)
Cognitive contortions (live from Denver)
Tooth & claw (live from Seattle)
Nephele (live from Detroit)
Physical education (live from Philadelphia)
The brain dance (live from Dallas)
Private visions of the world (live from Salt Lake City)
Ka$cade (live from Providence)
Inner assassins (live from Los Angeles)
The woven web (live from Portland)
CAFO (live from Las Vegas)





