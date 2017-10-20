Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 09/04/2018 à 20:01.
Modéré le 09/04/2018 à 20:01.
La nuit sans fin de Trivium - 09/04 20:01
Trivium a dévoilé ce jour le clip d'"Endless night", extrait de The sin and the sentence. [plus d'infos]
Trivium
LP : The sin and the sentence
Label : Roadrunner
LP : The sin and the sentence
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3123 hits)
The sin and the sentence
Beyond oblivion
Other worlds
The heart from your hate
Betrayer
The wretchedness inside
Endless night
Sever the hand
Beauty in the sorrow
The revanchist
Thrown into the fire
