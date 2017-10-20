Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 07/04/2018 à 00:36.
Modéré le 07/04/2018 à 00:36.
Bientôt une nuit sans fin - 07/04 00:36
Trivium s'apprête à sortir un clip pour "Endless night" de The sin and the sentence. C'est attendu pour ce lundi comme en témoigne le teaser suivant.
Trivium s'apprête à sortir un clip pour "Endless night" de The sin and the sentence. C'est attendu pour ce lundi comme en témoigne le teaser suivant.
[ Endless night teaser: Twitter ] [plus d'infos]
Trivium
LP : The sin and the sentence
Label : Roadrunner
LP : The sin and the sentence
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3122 hits)
The sin and the sentence
Beyond oblivion
Other worlds
The heart from your hate
Betrayer
The wretchedness inside
Endless night
Sever the hand
Beauty in the sorrow
The revanchist
Thrown into the fire
Beyond oblivion
Other worlds
The heart from your hate
Betrayer
The wretchedness inside
Endless night
Sever the hand
Beauty in the sorrow
The revanchist
Thrown into the fire
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires