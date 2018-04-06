Infos précédentes :
Le nouvel album de Black Rainbows, Pandaemonium, s'écoute à ce lien. Il sort vendredi.
[ Pandaemonium: Heavy Psych Sounds Records ] [plus d'infos]
Black Rainbows
LP : Pandaemonium
Label : Heavy Psych Sounds Records
Sunrise
High on hell
The sacrifice
Grindstone
Supernova & asteroids
Riding fast til the end of time
I just wanna fire
The abyss
13th step of the pyramid
