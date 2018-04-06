Infos précédentes :

Le nouvel album de Black Rainbows, Pandaemonium, s'écoute à ce lien. Il sort vendredi.
Black Rainbows - Pandaemonium
Black Rainbows
LP : Pandaemonium
Label : Heavy Psych Sounds Records Date de sortie : 06/04/2018
Sunrise
High on hell
The sacrifice
Grindstone
Supernova & asteroids
Riding fast til the end of time
I just wanna fire
The abyss
13th step of the pyramid

