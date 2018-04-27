Infos précédentes :

Anthrax - For all kingsAnthrax tease son DVD - 31/03 12:40

Un teaser de Kings among Scotland, le prochain DVD/Blu-ray d'Anthrax, figure à la suite. [plus d'infos]

Anthrax - Kings among Scotland
Anthrax
DVD musical : Kings among Scotland
Date de sortie : 27/04/2018
A.I.R.
Madhouse
Evil twin
Medusa
Blood eagle wings
Fight 'em 'til you can't
Be all, end all
Breathe lightning
Among the living
Caught in a mosh
One world
I am the law
A skeleton in the closet
Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)
A.D.I./Horror of it all
Indians
Imitation of life
Antisocia" (Reprise de Trust)





