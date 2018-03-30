Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 31/03/2018 à 12:33.
Modéré le 31/03/2018 à 12:33.
Light the Torch incrédule - 31/03 12:33
Une nouvelle vidéo pour Light the Torch a fait surface sur le web. Pour le morceau "The safety of disbelief" tiré de Revival. [plus d'infos]
Light The Torch
LP : Revival
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Revival
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (271 hits)
Die alone
The god I deserve
Calm before the storm
Raise the dead
The safety of disbelief
Virus
The great divide
The bitter end
Lost in the fire
The sound of violence
Pull my heart out
Judas convention
