At the Gates en pierre - 31/03 12:29
Tu peux découvrir un peu plus le prochain album d'At the Gates, To drink from the night itself, avec ce nouveau titre dispo à la suite, "A stare bound in stone". [plus d'infos]
At the Gates
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
- Century Media (199 hits)
Der widerstand
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
