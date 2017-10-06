Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 31/03/2018 à 12:21.
Modéré le 31/03/2018 à 12:21.
Liam @ Lolla Brésil 2018 - 31/03 12:21
La prestation donnée par Liam Gallagher (ex-Oasis et ex-Beady Eye) au Lollapalooza Brésil est dispo sur le Tube. [plus d'infos]
Liam Gallagher
LP : As you were
Label : Warner Music Group
- Warner Music Group (1864 hits)
Wall of glass
Bold
Greedy soul
Paper crown
For what it's worth
When I'm in need
You better run
I get by
Chinatown
Come back to me
Universal gleam
I've all I need
Doesn't have to be that way
All my people / All mankind
I never wanna be like you
