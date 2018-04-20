Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/03/2018 à 22:50.
Modéré le 28/03/2018 à 22:50.
(The) Melvins envoie du son - 28/03 22:50
Nouveau titre pour (The) Melvins à découvrir par ici avec "Embrace the rub". Il sera présent sur Pinkus abortion technician attendu pour le 20 avril. [plus d'infos]
(The) Melvins
LP : Pinkus abortion technician
Label : Ipecac
LP : Pinkus abortion technician
Label : Ipecac
- Ipecac (218 hits)
Stop moving to Florida
Embrace the rub
Don't forget to breathe
Flamboyant duck
Break bread
I want to hold your hand
Prenup butter
Grave yard
