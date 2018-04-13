Infos précédentes :

Breaking Benjamin - EmberBreaking psycho - 25/03 13:00

Breaking Benjamin a sorti un nouveau morceau avec "Psycho". Il sera présent sur Ember. [plus d'infos]

Breaking Benjamin - Ember
Breaking Benjamin
LP : Ember
Label : Hollywood Records Date de sortie : 13/04/2018
Lyra
Feed the wolf
Red cold river
Tourniquet
Psycho
The dark of you
Down
Torn in two
Blood
Save yourself
Close your eyes
Vega





