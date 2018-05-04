Infos précédentes :
The Inspector Cluzo a dévoilé "Little girl and the whistling train", extrait de We the people of the soil, leur prochain album pour fêter leurs 10 ans d'existence. [plus d'infos]
The Inspector Cluzo
Date de sortie : 04/05/2018
A man oustanding in his field
The sand preacher
Cultural misunderstanding
Ideologies
Little girl
We the people of the soil
No deal at the crossroads
The best
Pressure on Mada lands
The globalisation blues
Brothers in deals
