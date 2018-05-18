Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/03/2018 à 17:01.
Modéré le 06/03/2018 à 17:01.
At the Gates clippe son futur album - 06/03 17:01
At the Gates a sorti le clip du morceau-titre de son prochain album, To drink from the night itself. [plus d'infos]
At the Gates
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
- Century Media (181 hits)
Der widerstand
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires