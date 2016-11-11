Infos précédentes :

Superjoint - Caught up in the gears of the application

Une vidéo live de "The alcoholik" de Superjoint est dispo dans la suite de cette dépêche. [plus d'infos]

Superjoint - Caught up in the gears of the application
Superjoint
LP : Caught up in the gears of application
Label : Housecore Records Date de sortie : 11/11/2016
Today and tomorrow
Burning the blanket
Ruin you
Caught up in the gears of the application
Sociopathic herd delusion
Circling the drain
Clickbait
Asshole
Mutts bite too
Rigging the fight
Receiving no answer to the knock





