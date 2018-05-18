Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/02/2018 à 12:40.
Modéré le 28/02/2018 à 12:40.
Des détails à boire pour la nuit pour At the Gates - 28/02 12:40
Tous les détails du prochain At the Gates, To drink from the night itself, sont compilés dans la fiche disque à la suite. Sortie programmée pour le 18 mai chez Century Media. [plus d'infos]
At the Gates
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
- Century Media (178 hits)
Der widerstand
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires