Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/02/2018 à 18:43.
Modéré le 23/02/2018 à 18:43.
Les Melvins arrêtent d'aller en Floride - 23/02 18:43
(The) Melvins a sorti un titre de son prochain effort studio, Pinkus abortion technician, à paraître le 20 avril via Ipecac Recordings (Dead Cross, etc.). "Stop moving to Florida" s'écoute ci-après. [plus d'infos]
(The) Melvins
LP : Pinkus abortion technician
Label : Ipecac
LP : Pinkus abortion technician
Label : Ipecac
- Ipecac (196 hits)
Stop moving to Florida
Embrace the rub
Don't forget to breathe
Flamboyant duck
Break bread
I want to hold your hand
Prenup butter
Grave yard
Embrace the rub
Don't forget to breathe
Flamboyant duck
Break bread
I want to hold your hand
Prenup butter
Grave yard
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires