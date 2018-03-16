Posté par Mike69270.
Une maison pour Rivers of Nihil - 21/02 20:17
"A home" est le nouvel extrait du prochain Rivers of Nihil, Where owls know my name, prévu pour le 16 mars. [plus d'infos]
Rivers of Nihil
LP : Where owls know my name
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (103 hits)
Cancer / Moonspeak
The silent life
A home
Old nothing
Subtle change (Including the forest of transition and dissatisfaction dance)
Terrestria III: wither
Hollow
Death is real
Where owls know my name
Capricorn / Agoratopia
