Infos précédentes :

Posté par Christopheths.
Modéré le 10/02/2018 à 11:44.
EelsLe grand jour pour Eels - 10/02 11:44

Eels vient de poster son nouveau titre intitulé "Today is the day", extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The deconstruction à paraître le 6 avril prochain. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Eels - The deconstruction
Eels
LP : The deconstruction
Date de sortie : 06/04/2018
The deconstruction
Bone dry
The quandary
Premonition
Rusty pipes
The epiphany
Today is the day
Sweet scorched earth
Coming back
Be hurt
You are the shining light
There I said it
Archie goodnight
The unanswerable
In our cathedral





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page