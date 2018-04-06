Posté par Christopheths.
Modéré le 10/02/2018 à 11:44.
Modéré le 10/02/2018 à 11:44.
Le grand jour pour Eels - 10/02 11:44
Eels vient de poster son nouveau titre intitulé "Today is the day", extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The deconstruction à paraître le 6 avril prochain. [plus d'infos]
Eels
LP : The deconstruction
Date de sortie : 06/04/2018
The deconstruction
Bone dry
The quandary
Premonition
Rusty pipes
The epiphany
Today is the day
Sweet scorched earth
Coming back
Be hurt
You are the shining light
There I said it
Archie goodnight
The unanswerable
In our cathedral
