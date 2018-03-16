Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 07/02/2018 à 10:26.
Modéré le 07/02/2018 à 10:26.
La vie silencieuse de Rivers of Nihil - 07/02 10:26
Le nouvel album de Rivers of Nihil atterrira dans les bacs le 16 mars. Pour découvrir un premier extrait de Where owls know my name, c'est à un petit clic pour écouter "The silent life". [plus d'infos]
Rivers of Nihil
LP : Where owls know my name
Label : Metal Blade
LP : Where owls know my name
Label : Metal Blade
Cancer / Moonspeak
The silent life
A home
Old nothing
Subtle change (Including the forest of transition and dissatisfaction dance)
Terrestria III: wither
Hollow
Death is real
Where owls know my name
Capricorn / Agoratopia
