Streaming of the Seagullmen - 06/02 21:51
Le premier album éponyme du all-star-band Legend of the Seagullmen est dispo en écoute intégrale ici-même. [plus d'infos]
Legend of the Seagullmen
LP : Legend of the Seagullmen
Label : Dine Alone Records
We are the seagullmen
The fogger
Shipswreck
Curse of the red tide
Legend of the seagullmen
The orca
Rise of the giant
Ballad of the deep sea diver
