Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/02/2018 à 21:44.
Modéré le 06/02/2018 à 21:44.
Megadeth envoie de la vidéo - 06/02 21:44
Megadeth a partagé une vidéo avec des images lives et des morceaux d'interview pour résumer 2 ans de Dystopia, leur dernier album. [plus d'infos]
The threat is real
Dystopia
Fatal illusion
Death from within
Bullet to the brain
Post american world
Poisonous shadows
Look who's talking
Conquer or die
Lying in state
The emperor
Last dying wish
Foreign policy (reprise de Fear)
Dystopia
Fatal illusion
Death from within
Bullet to the brain
Post american world
Poisonous shadows
Look who's talking
Conquer or die
Lying in state
The emperor
Last dying wish
Foreign policy (reprise de Fear)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires