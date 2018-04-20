Posté par Mike69270.
APC mange de l'éléphant - 06/02 21:40
Le prochain A Perfect Circle a une date de sortie ! Eat the elephant sortira le 20 avril via BMG. Un nouvel extrait avec "Talktalk" est dispo pour accompagner les détails, artwork et trackliste, de ce prochain opus. [plus d'infos]
A Perfect Circle
LP : Eat the elephant
Label : BMG
- bmg.com: Site Officiel (33 hits)
Eat the elephant
Disillusioned
Contrarian
The doomed
So long, and thanks for all the fish
Talktalk
By and down the river
Delicious
DLB
Hourglass
Feathers
Get the lead out
