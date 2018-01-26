Posté par Mike69270.
Phil Campbell et ses fils traversent des jours sombres - 01/02 21:15
"Dark days" de Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, tiré de The age of absurdity, a fait l'objet d'un clip vidéo. [plus d'infos]
Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons
LP : The age of absurdity
Label : Nuclear Blast
Ringleader
Freak show
Skin and bones
Gypsy kiss
Welcome to hell
Dark days
Dropping the needle
Step into the fire
Get on your knees
High rule
Into the dark
Silver machine (Reprise d'Hawkind avec Dave Brock)
