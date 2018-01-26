Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 30/01/2018 à 19:49.
Modéré le 30/01/2018 à 19:49.
Un doigt de live pour Phil & Co. - 30/01 19:49
Phil H. Anselmo and The Illegals ont délivré la performance live de "Finger me", à découvrir à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals
LP : Choosing mental illness as a virtue
Label : Housecore Records
LP : Choosing mental illness as a virtue
Label : Housecore Records
- Housecore Records (34 hits)
Little fucking heroes
Utopian
Choosing mental illness
The ignorant point
Individual
Delinquent
Photographic taunts
Finger me
Invalid colubrine frauds
Mixed lunatic results
Utopian
Choosing mental illness
The ignorant point
Individual
Delinquent
Photographic taunts
Finger me
Invalid colubrine frauds
Mixed lunatic results
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires