Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/01/2018 à 21:32.
Chevelle - Hats off to the bullChevelle bosse - 28/01 21:32

Chevelle a commencé à travailler sur le successeur de The north corridor. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Chevellle - The north corridor
Chevelle
LP : The north corridor
Production : Joe Barresi
Label : Epic Records Date de sortie : 08/07/2016
Door to door cannibals
Enemies
Joyride (Omen)
Rivers
Last days
Young wicked
Warhol's showbiz
Punchline
Got burned
Shot from a cannon

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page