Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/01/2018 à 21:32.
Modéré le 28/01/2018 à 21:32.
Chevelle bosse - 28/01 21:32
Chevelle a commencé à travailler sur le successeur de The north corridor. [plus d'infos]
Chevelle
LP : The north corridor
Production : Joe Barresi
Label : Epic Records
LP : The north corridor
Production : Joe Barresi
Label : Epic Records
- Epic Records (26 hits)
Door to door cannibals
Enemies
Joyride (Omen)
Rivers
Last days
Young wicked
Warhol's showbiz
Punchline
Got burned
Shot from a cannon
Enemies
Joyride (Omen)
Rivers
Last days
Young wicked
Warhol's showbiz
Punchline
Got burned
Shot from a cannon
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires