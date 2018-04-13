Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/01/2018 à 13:06.
Ember, nouvel album de Breaking Benjamin, va sortir le 13 avril. Le groupe a dévoilé le morceau "Feed the wolf" en streaming. [plus d'infos]

Breaking Benjamin - Ember
Breaking Benjamin
LP : Ember
Label : Hollywood Records Date de sortie : 13/04/2018
Lyra
Feed the wolf
Red cold river
Tourniquet
Psycho
The dark of you
Down
Torn in two
Blood
Save yourself
Close your eyes
Vega





