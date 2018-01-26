Infos précédentes :

Phil Campbell and The Bastard SonsPhil et ses Bastard Sons pour un live - 28/01 12:56

Un live de Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons capté à Londres est dispo dans la suite. [plus d'infos]

Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons - The age of absurdity
Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons
LP : The age of absurdity
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 26/01/2018
Ringleader
Freak show
Skin and bones
Gypsy kiss
Welcome to hell
Dark days
Dropping the needle
Step into the fire
Get on your knees
High rule
Into the dark
Silver machine (Reprise d'Hawkind avec Dave Brock)





