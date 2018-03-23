Infos précédentes :
The Sword dans un futur pas si loin - 26/01 23:49
Used future, le prochain The Sword, sortira le 23 mars via Razor & Tie. Son artwork et sa trackliste sont par là, avec un premier morceau, ce "Deadly nightshade". [plus d'infos]
The Sword
LP : Used future
Label : Razor & Tie
LP : Used future
Label : Razor & Tie
Prelude
Deadly nightshade
Twilight sunrise
The wild sky
Intermezzo
Sea of green
Nocturne
Don't get too comfortable
Used future
Come and gone
Book of thoth
Brown mountain
Reprise
