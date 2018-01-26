Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 25/01/2018 à 22:47.
Modéré le 25/01/2018 à 22:47.
Un extrait volatile de Catharsis - 25/01 22:47
Nouveau morceau tiré de Catharsis pour Machine Head à l'écoute avec "Volatile". [plus d'infos]
Machine Head
LP : Catharsis
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Catharsis
Label : Nuclear Blast
Volatile
Catharsis
Beyond the pale
California bleeding
Triple beam
Kaleidoscope
Bastards
Hope begets hope
Screaming at the sun
Behind a mask
Heavy lies the crown
Psychotic
Grind you down
Razorblade smile
Eulogy
