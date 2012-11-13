Posté par Mike69270.
The Bronx @ BBC Radio 1 - 22/01 18:00
The Bronx était dans l'émission Rock show with Daniel P Carter de la station de radio BBC 1. Le groupe a interprété "Two birds", "Side effects", "Night drop at the glue factory" et "Heart attack american".
