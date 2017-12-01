Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 21/01/2018 à 18:08.
Modéré le 21/01/2018 à 18:08.
GJ en vinyle - 21/01 18:08
Material control de Glassjaw va sortir en vinyle le 16 mars. [plus d'infos]
Glassjaw
LP : Material control
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
LP : Material control
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
New white extremity
Shira
Citizen
Golgotha
Strange hours
Bastille day
Pompeii
Bibleland 6
Closer
My conscience weighs a ton
Material control
Cut and run
Pas encore de commentaires