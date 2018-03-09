Infos précédentes :

Between the Buried and Me - The Parallax : Hypersleep dialoguesBtBaM condamné à la potence - 20/01 12:15

Pour célébrer sa signature chez Sumerian Records et donner un avant-goût de son prochain double-album dont la première partie sortira le 9 mars, Automata I, les Between the Buried and Me ont dévoilé "Condamned to the gallows". [plus d'infos]

Between the Buried and Me - Automata I
Between The Buried And Me
LP : Automata I
Label : Sumerian Records Date de sortie : 09/03/2018
Condemned to the gallows
House organ
Yellow eyes
Millions
Gold distance
