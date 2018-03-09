Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 20/01/2018 à 12:15.
Modéré le 20/01/2018 à 12:15.
BtBaM condamné à la potence - 20/01 12:15
Pour célébrer sa signature chez Sumerian Records et donner un avant-goût de son prochain double-album dont la première partie sortira le 9 mars, Automata I, les Between the Buried and Me ont dévoilé "Condamned to the gallows". [plus d'infos]
Between The Buried And Me
LP : Automata I
Label : Sumerian Records
Condemned to the gallows
House organ
Yellow eyes
Millions
Gold distance
House organ
Yellow eyes
Millions
Gold distance
