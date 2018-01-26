Infos précédentes :

Nouveau clip avec Machine Head pour sa vidéo pour "Kaleidoscope". Catharsis sort la semaine prochaine. [plus d'infos]

Machine Head - Catharsis
Machine Head
LP : Catharsis
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 26/01/2018
Volatile
Catharsis
Beyond the pale
California bleeding
Triple beam
Kaleidoscope
Bastards
Hope begets hope
Screaming at the sun
Behind a mask
Heavy lies the crown
Psychotic
Grind you down
Razorblade smile
Eulogy





