Beyond The Styx - Backnifes TourBeyond the artwork - 13/01 18:47

L'artwork du prochain Beyond the Styx a été dévoilé, il est signé Ammo, lequel a travaillé pour Neurosis, AmenRa, Unsane... L'album sort le 23 février. [plus d'infos]

Beyond the Styx - Stiigma
Beyond the Styx
LP : Stiigma
Production : Nick Jett
Label : Klonosphere Label : Season Of Mist Date de sortie : 23/02/2018

