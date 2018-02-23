Posté par Mike69270.
Beyond the artwork - 13/01 18:47
L'artwork du prochain Beyond the Styx a été dévoilé, il est signé Ammo, lequel a travaillé pour Neurosis, AmenRa, Unsane... L'album sort le 23 février. [plus d'infos]
Beyond the Styx
LP : Stiigma
Production : Nick Jett
Label : Klonosphere
