Legend of the fogger - 11/01 22:12
Le supergroupe Legend of the Seagullmen a dévoilé le nouveau morceau "The fogger". Il sera présent sur leur premier album éponyme. [plus d'infos]
Legend of the Seagullmen
LP : Legend of the Seagullmen
Label : Dine Alone Records
LP : Legend of the Seagullmen
Label : Dine Alone Records
We are the seagullmen
The fogger
Shipswreck
Curse of the red tide
Legend of the seagullmen
The orca
Rise of the giant
Ballad of the deep sea diver
