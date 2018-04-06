Infos précédentes :
Black Rainbows et son Pandaemonium - 09/01 19:45
Le prochain Black Rainbows est attendu pour le 6 avril via Heavy Psych Sounds Records (Nick Oliveri, The Lords of Altamont, Mos Generator, etc.). Artwork et trackliste de ce Pandaemonium sont dans la suite de cette brève ! [plus d'infos]
Black Rainbows
LP : Pandaemonium
Label : Heavy Psych Sounds Records
- Heavy Psych Sounds Records (27 hits)
Sunrise
High on hell
The sacrifice
Grindstone
Supernova & asteroids
Riding fast til the end of time
I just wanna fire
The abyss
13th step of the pyramid
