Le prochain Black Rainbows est attendu pour le 6 avril via Heavy Psych Sounds Records (Nick Oliveri, The Lords of Altamont, Mos Generator, etc.). Artwork et trackliste de ce Pandaemonium sont dans la suite de cette brève ! [plus d'infos]

Black Rainbows - Pandaemonium
Black Rainbows
LP : Pandaemonium
Label : Heavy Psych Sounds Records Date de sortie : 06/04/2018
Sunrise
High on hell
The sacrifice
Grindstone
Supernova & asteroids
Riding fast til the end of time
I just wanna fire
The abyss
13th step of the pyramid

