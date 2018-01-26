Posté par Mike69270.
Bienvenue en enfer avec Phil et sa bande - 06/01 12:56
Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons ont lâché le clip de "Welcome to hell" qui sera présent sur The age of absurdity. [plus d'infos]
LP : The age of absurdity
Label : Nuclear Blast
Ringleader
Freak show
Skin and bones
Gypsy kiss
Welcome to hell
Dark days
Dropping the needle
Step into the fire
Get on your knees
High rule
Into the dark
Silver machine (Reprise d'Hawkind avec Dave Brock)
