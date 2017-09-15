Infos précédentes :

Prophets of Rage - The party's over

Deux morceaux donnés sur le plateau du Jimmy Kimmel Live! sont dispos pour Prophets of Rage avec "Legalize me" et "Living on the 110". Un live non diffusé sur la chaine est également dispo, donné sur cette même scène où le groupe a interprété "Hail to the chief", un medley "Insane in the Brain/Bring The Noise/Jump Around", "Prophets of rage
et "Bulls on parade". [plus d'infos]

Prophets of Rage - Prophets of Rage
Prophets of Rage
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 15/09/2017
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit

















