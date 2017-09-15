Deux morceaux donnés sur le plateau du Jimmy Kimmel Live! sont dispos pour Prophets of Rage avec "Legalize me" et "Living on the 110". Un live non diffusé sur la chaine est également dispo, donné sur cette même scène où le groupe a interprété "Hail to the chief", un medley "Insane in the Brain/Bring The Noise/Jump Around", "Prophets of rage

et "Bulls on parade". [plus d'infos]