Modéré le 30/12/2017 à 17:53.
La nouvelle compilation de French Metal s'intitule La soif du savoir. Elle contient 2 CDs regroupant 40 groupes, listés à la suite. Elle est disponible sur le site du webzine.
No Return - Mercyless - Misanthrope - Punish Yourself - Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition - Can of Worms - Nephren-Ka - Skinweaver - Savage Annihilation - Pledge of Silence - Carbon Seed - Altered Shade - Alkhimya - Acedia Mundi - Obsession - Pits of Burning - Brak'maar - DSM - Raspy Junker - Kobaye Corp. - This Friday 13 - Beyond Remains - Calice - Enemy of the Enemy - Eli d'Estale - Tetrark - Nolens - Primhate Circle - Toward the Throne - Alkemy - Maag III - Thrashtree - Spyral - Duality - G-Nomes - Icarus Rising - Fear Mother Rage - Underside - Speck Thrall Corp - The Freedom of Speech
