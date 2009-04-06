No Return - Mercyless - Misanthrope - Punish Yourself - Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition - Can of Worms - Nephren-Ka - Skinweaver - Savage Annihilation - Pledge of Silence - Carbon Seed - Altered Shade - Alkhimya - Acedia Mundi - Obsession - Pits of Burning - Brak'maar - DSM - Raspy Junker - Kobaye Corp. - This Friday 13 - Beyond Remains - Calice - Enemy of the Enemy - Eli d'Estale - Tetrark - Nolens - Primhate Circle - Toward the Throne - Alkemy - Maag III - Thrashtree - Spyral - Duality - G-Nomes - Icarus Rising - Fear Mother Rage - Underside - Speck Thrall Corp - The Freedom of Speech