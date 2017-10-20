Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/12/2017 à 18:38.
Trivium1 Trivium pour Sinatra - 27/12 18:38

Matt Heafy de Trivium a repris "Have yourself a merry little Christmas" de Franck Sinatra. [plus d'infos]

Trivium - The sin and the sentence
Trivium
LP : The sin and the sentence
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 20/10/2017
The sin and the sentence
Beyond oblivion
Other worlds
The heart from your hate
Betrayer
The wretchedness inside
Endless night
Sever the hand
Beauty in the sorrow
The revanchist
Thrown into the fire





