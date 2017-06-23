Infos précédentes :

Powerflo - Eponyme

Powerflo a également lâché un nouveau vidéoclip ce jour pour "Less than a human". [plus d'infos]

Powerflo - Eponyme
Powerflo
LP : Powerflo
Label : New Damage Records Date de sortie : 23/06/2017
My M.O.
Resistance
Where I stay
Crushing that
Less than a human
The grind
Victim of circumstance
Made it this way
Finish the game
Up and out of me
Start a war





