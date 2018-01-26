Infos précédentes :

Phil Anselmo - Walt through exits onlyPhil, l'ignorant - 13/12 21:49

"The ignorant point" est un nouveau morceau de Phil Anselmo & The Illegals qui sera présent sur Choosing mental illness as a virtue.
Philip H. Anselmo &amp; The Illegals - Choosing mental illness as a virtue
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals
LP : Choosing mental illness as a virtue
Label : Housecore Records Date de sortie : 26/01/2018
Little fucking heroes
Utopian
Choosing mental illness
The ignorant point
Individual
Delinquent
Photographic taunts
Finger me
Invalid colubrine frauds
Mixed lunatic results

