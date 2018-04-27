Posté par Mike69270.
Anthrax en DVD live - 11/12 23:49
Anthrax sortira un DVD live le 27 avril 2018, Kings among Scotland. [plus d'infos]
Anthrax
DVD musical : Kings among Scotland
Date de sortie : 27/04/2018
A.I.R.
Madhouse
Evil twin
Medusa
Blood eagle wings
Fight 'em 'til you can't
Be all, end all
Breathe lightning
Among the living
Caught in a mosh
One world
I am the law
A skeleton in the closet
Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)
A.D.I./Horror of it all
Indians
Imitation of life
Antisocia" (Reprise de Trust)
