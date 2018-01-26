Infos précédentes :
- La catharsis de Machine Head en vidéo
- MH a filmé sa catharsis
- Now we live
- Machine Head avec un bout de sa catharsis
- Le prochain Machine Head avec des senteurs du passé
- Tournée extensive pour MH en 2018
- Ministry chez Nuclear Blast
- MH en catharsis
- EXCLU' : Découvre deux titres du prochain Cut The Navel String
- Robb partage une vidéo depuis le studio
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 08/12/2017 à 21:48.
Modéré le 08/12/2017 à 21:48.
La catharsis de Machine Head en vidéo - 08/12 21:48
Machine Head a donc clippé le morceau-titre de son prochain album, Catharsis. [plus d'infos]
Machine Head
LP : Catharsis
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Catharsis
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (227 hits)
Volatile
Catharsis
Beyond the pale
California bleeding
Triple beam
Kaleidoscope
Bastards
Hope begets hope
Screaming at the sun
Behind a mask
Heavy lies the crown
Psychotic
Grind you down
Razorblade smile
Eulogy
Catharsis
Beyond the pale
California bleeding
Triple beam
Kaleidoscope
Bastards
Hope begets hope
Screaming at the sun
Behind a mask
Heavy lies the crown
Psychotic
Grind you down
Razorblade smile
Eulogy
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires