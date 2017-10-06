Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 03/12/2017 à 23:13.
Liam, reviens vers moi ! - 03/12 23:13
Liam Gallagher (ex-Oasis, ex-Beady Eye) était sur le plateau de Jimmy Fallon il y a quelques jours. Sa prestation pour son titre "Come back to me", de son album solo As you were, est à mater à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Liam Gallagher
LP : As you were
Label : Warner Music Group
LP : As you were
Label : Warner Music Group
- Warner Music Group (1861 hits)
Wall of glass
Bold
Greedy soul
Paper crown
For what it's worth
When I'm in need
You better run
I get by
Chinatown
Come back to me
Universal gleam
I've all I need
Doesn't have to be that way
All my people / All mankind
I never wanna be like you
