Infos précédentes :
- FFDP reprend The Offspring
- Nouveau clip pour Corbillard
- Steve'n'Seagulls a de l'estime pour Offspring
- Vanna te présente deux de ses reprises
- Le Révérend repris
- The Offspring de retour avec un nouvel album en 2016
- Rock en Seine ajoute 20 noms à sa prog
- Pukkelpop 2015 : beaux débuts
- The Offspring vient pour toi
- Rock en Seine 2015 : les premiers noms
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/12/2017 à 00:47.
Modéré le 02/12/2017 à 00:47.
FFDP reprend The Offspring - 02/12 00:47
Five Finger Death Punch propose une reprise de The Offspring pour "Gone away". Elle est incluse dans leur best-of A decade of destruction. [plus d'infos]
Five Finger Death Punch
Best-of : A decade of destruction
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
Best-of : A decade of destruction
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
Trouble (exclu)
Gone away (exclu)
Lift me up (Invité Rob Halford)
Wash it all away
Bad company
Under and over it
Wrong side of heaven
House of the rising sun
I apologize
The bleeding
Jekyll and Hyde
Remember everything
Coming down
My nemesis
Battle born
Far from home
Gone away (exclu)
Lift me up (Invité Rob Halford)
Wash it all away
Bad company
Under and over it
Wrong side of heaven
House of the rising sun
I apologize
The bleeding
Jekyll and Hyde
Remember everything
Coming down
My nemesis
Battle born
Far from home
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires