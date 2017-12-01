Infos précédentes :

Five Finger Death Punch - Got your sixFFDP reprend The Offspring - 02/12 00:47

Five Finger Death Punch propose une reprise de The Offspring pour "Gone away". Elle est incluse dans leur best-of A decade of destruction. [plus d'infos]

Five Finger Death Punch - A decade of destruction
Five Finger Death Punch
Best-of : A decade of destruction
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
Trouble (exclu)
Gone away (exclu)
Lift me up (Invité Rob Halford)
Wash it all away
Bad company
Under and over it
Wrong side of heaven
House of the rising sun
I apologize
The bleeding
Jekyll and Hyde
Remember everything
Coming down
My nemesis
Battle born
Far from home





