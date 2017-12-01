Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 25/11/2017 à 11:59.
Modéré le 25/11/2017 à 11:59.
Glassjaw shira - 25/11 11:59
"Shira", c'est le premier morceau à découvrir de Material control, le prochain Glassjaw qui doit sortir vendredi prochain. [plus d'infos]
Glassjaw
LP : Material control
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
LP : Material control
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
New white extremity
Shira
Citizen
Golgotha
Strange hours
Bastille day
Pompeii
Bibleland 6
Closer
My conscience weighs a ton
Material control
Cut and run
Shira
Citizen
Golgotha
Strange hours
Bastille day
Pompeii
Bibleland 6
Closer
My conscience weighs a ton
Material control
Cut and run
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires